Advertisement

Bennington fundraiser to support local girl’s cancer fight

Finley Scanlon suffers from a rare kind of bladder cancer and Bennington is rallying around her to raise money and support her cancer fight
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday, Bennington community members and clubs are hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit a young girl with cancer.

Local clubs are banding together to rally behind two-year-old Finley Scanlon.

VFW Post 1332 flyers report Scanlon has a rare bladder cancer and her mother, Sara Scanlon, had to take a leave of absence to take care of her.

Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1332, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held.

A Navy veteran has agreed to shave his beard if at least $500 is raise.

Click here for more information about attending.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Vermont State Police released photos of a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.
Police release photos of suspected car thieves
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest

Latest News

File photo.
S. Burlington surveys residents on how to spend federal pandemic money
Autopsy determines Winchester N.H. man, Timothy Hill, died by homicide
Autopsy released in Winchester N.H. shooting
Stowe Mountain Rescue issues a warning about swimming at Bingham Falls after another swimming...
Another accident at Bingham Falls prompts Stowe Mountain Rescue to give warning
South Burlington creates survey to hear from the citizens about where they think the excess...
South Burlington community survey to allocate ARPA money