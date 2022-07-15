Bennington fundraiser to support local girl’s cancer fight

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday, Bennington community members and clubs are hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit a young girl with cancer.

Local clubs are banding together to rally behind two-year-old Finley Scanlon.

VFW Post 1332 flyers report Scanlon has a rare bladder cancer and her mother, Sara Scanlon, had to take a leave of absence to take care of her.

Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1332, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held.

A Navy veteran has agreed to shave his beard if at least $500 is raise.

Click here for more information about attending.

