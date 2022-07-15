Bennington fundraiser to support local girl’s cancer fight
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday, Bennington community members and clubs are hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit a young girl with cancer.
Local clubs are banding together to rally behind two-year-old Finley Scanlon.
VFW Post 1332 flyers report Scanlon has a rare bladder cancer and her mother, Sara Scanlon, had to take a leave of absence to take care of her.
Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1332, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held.
A Navy veteran has agreed to shave his beard if at least $500 is raise.
Click here for more information about attending.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.