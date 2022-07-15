Bennington Police arrest several juveniles in drug bust
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several teenagers are facing charges after drug busts in Bennington.
Multiple agencies responded to two different homes on McCall and Beech street.
Police say they took several people into custody -- as they tried to destroy evidence and hide firearms.
Police say they found multiple loaded guns -- suspected fentanyl -- cocaine -- and $8,000 in cash.
They say the juveniles are from out of state -- and their names are not being released at this time.
