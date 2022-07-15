Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer fair season is getting underway in the Upper Valley with the two-day Bradford Fair. However, organizers of the event say that keeping the fair going year after year is an uphill battle.

“For a number of reasons, we condensed our event this year,” said fair volunteer Tammy Taylor.

Fairgoers will have just two days this year -- down from four -- to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Bradford Fair. One reason for the shortened run is a lack of traditional carnival rides. Bradford’s vendor went out of business during the pandemic and fairs compete with each other to line them up.

So, this fair is thinking outside box. Archery tag is a new addition along with other smaller attractions. “Mechanical bulls, spider jumps, trackless trains, the climbing wall,” Taylor said.

The fair is also struggling for volunteers. When fairgoers enter this year, they will be encouraged to sign up. “If your community wants to see this event stay and thrive, you need to step up and help out,” Taylor said.

The Bradford fair was started in 1947 to highlight farming. The focus on animals remains. “It’s in the family for me,” said Karin Chamberlin of Woodstock, who is competing in the pony pull with her father. They will hit about a dozen fairs this year, but that number is on the decline. “When I first started 20 years ago, for myself with my own team, it was nothing for us to do 25 to 30 fairs... We lost Windsor County Field days several years ago.”

She says agriculture on display teaches the next generation how things used to be. “You are not using the farm horses as much anymore. You don’t have the loggers, you don’t have the oxen out in the field,” Chamberlin said.

And fairs keep those traditions alive. But organizers say they are in jeopardy. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone. You are not going to bring it back,” Taylor said.

A fireworks display will entertain guests Saturday night. Another new addition designed to draw people to a fair rich in history.

