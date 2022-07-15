Advertisement

Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

By Kiana Burks
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person.

The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison.

Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors with farmers and people who produce food in Vermont. After the meal, attendees can visit 13 educational stations with topics including how calves are raised, how cows are milked, and agricultural practices to protect the environment.

“Just a lot of people, a lot of fun, free breakfast. Maybe 20 to 30 percent of people who normally come to these things don’t even exactly know where milk comes from. So, to show even some adults and kids how we take care of our animals, how we milk our cows and how the milk gets transported from here to a creamery and then transported to the store eventually,” said the farm’s Jeff Gosliga.

The event is free thanks to Vermont dairy brands and the Vermont agricultural business community.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Vermont State Police released photos of a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.
Police release photos of suspected car thieves

Latest News

MM
Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday
Autumn olive, elaeagnus umbellata, is an invasive shrub with edible berries.
Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles
mm
Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles PART 2
mm
Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles