Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person.

The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison.

Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors with farmers and people who produce food in Vermont. After the meal, attendees can visit 13 educational stations with topics including how calves are raised, how cows are milked, and agricultural practices to protect the environment.

“Just a lot of people, a lot of fun, free breakfast. Maybe 20 to 30 percent of people who normally come to these things don’t even exactly know where milk comes from. So, to show even some adults and kids how we take care of our animals, how we milk our cows and how the milk gets transported from here to a creamery and then transported to the store eventually,” said the farm’s Jeff Gosliga.

The event is free thanks to Vermont dairy brands and the Vermont agricultural business community.

