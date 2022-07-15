Burlington mayor comes down with COVID on vacation in Italy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested positive for COVID during his family vacation in Italy.

His office says he tested positive Wednesday and that his symptoms are mild and improving. They say he is following CDC guidance to avoid travel and take extra precautions. The mayor was fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in June.

He intends to work remotely until returning to Burlington on July 23rd.

