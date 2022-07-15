Advertisement

Cause of North Conway hotel fire that injured 3 undetermined

File photo
File photo(WMTW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause of a fire that damaged a popular North Conway resort, New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Friday.

The determination came after officials examined the scene and interviewed guests after the April 30 fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, Toomey said in a statement.

While the cause of the fire couldn’t be determined, there was no evidence or information that led investigators to believe that a crime had been committed, he said.

Three people including two firefighters were injured but none of the injuries was life-threatening.

The resort is a large retreat in the White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.

