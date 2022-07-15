Advertisement

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana Trump’s death

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.

“We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” attorney general’s office spokesperson Delaney Kempner said in a statement.

There are no new dates yet for the depositions.

A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney, Alan Futerfas, declined to comment.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations. The Republican has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats such as James.

Trump’s deposition was looming as he lays the groundwork for a likely 2024 White House run but also faces growing scrutiny of his conduct in the 2020 election. There are investigations in Congress into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and in Georgia into his efforts to overturn his loss.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney has been overseeing a criminal inquiry that parallels James’ probe.

