Fatal motorcycle crash on I89

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A huge traffic jam on I89 Thursday evening between the Richmond and Williston exits, 11 and 12.

Vermont state police say that around 6:00 p.m. 64 year-old Joseph Cafferky of South Burlington was driving a motorcycle and hit a guard rail. He died at the scene.

Police say they are unsure if the crash was medical related.

The cause of the crash and an autopsy is pending.

