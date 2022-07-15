Fatal motorcycle crash on I89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A huge traffic jam on I89 Thursday evening between the Richmond and Williston exits, 11 and 12.

Vermont state police say that around 6:00 p.m. 64 year-old Joseph Cafferky of South Burlington was driving a motorcycle and hit a guard rail. He died at the scene.

Police say they are unsure if the crash was medical related.

The cause of the crash and an autopsy is pending.

