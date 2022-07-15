Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

