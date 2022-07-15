Advertisement

Moderate drought reported in Vt., NH; water restrictions imposed

Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor
Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and some communities are asking residents to reduce water use as much of the state is in a moderate drought.

More than half of Maine and parts of eastern Vermont are also in a moderate drought, and a small section of southeastern New Hampshire is in a severe drought, according to the latest federal drought monitor map released Thursday.

The city of Lebanon on Thursday imposed outdoor water use restrictions, joining 50 other community water systems with similar limits, WMUR-TV reported. The restrictions are on outdoor water use, such as watering lawns and washing cars, during the day.

“Limiting watering to early morning and after 7 at night to prevent wasted water due to evaporation is a great start,” Stacey Herbold, of the Department of Environmental Services.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Vermont State Police released photos of a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.
Police release photos of suspected car thieves
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest

Latest News

File photo
South Burlington Starbucks votes to unionize
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another fall at Bingham Falls prompts Stowe Mountain Rescue to issue a warning
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage