NAACP to host ‘Hate Free Vermont’ event in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hate Free Vermont forum is taking place in Rutland next Thursday to talk about discrimination.

The event will be co-hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP. The series began in 2019 as a way to talk about Vermonters’ experiences with discrimination, bias, and hate crimes.

“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said event co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo in a statement.

The forum is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Leahy Community Health Education Center at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and pre-registration is required.

