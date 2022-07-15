Advertisement

Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty after 3-year-old falls in pool

Swimming pool
Swimming pool(WRDW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is facing child cruelty charges after police say he fell asleep while his grandson nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

It happened July 5 at a home on Sias Avenue in Newport. Newport Police say they received a report of a near-drowning that took place earlier in the day after a three-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in the water and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police on Friday announced that Kevin West, 46, will face child cruelty charges. They say West was supposed to be supervising the child but allegedly fell asleep sitting near the pool. They say the child was playing, fell in, and was in the water for several minutes until other family members returned home.

Police say the child is currently alert and responsive and is recovering at a medical facility in Boston.

