NYSP investigating homicide in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police say they’re investigating a homicide in the town of Plattsburgh -- but they aren’t saying where. All they are saying is there is no threat to the public.

WCAX was on the scene where there was heavy police presence -- near the Advanced Auto and Champlain National Bank -- off Route 3.

Sources tell Channel 3 News -- the scene is being investigated as part of the crime -- and the parking lot was taped off around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

This is the second homicide in Plattsburgh -- in a little over a month. The last one happened at an apartment on Boynton Avenue in the city.

Town supervisor Michael Cashman says in a statement “I would encourage the public to support the New York State Police by giving them space to conduct their work.”

Cashman is also asking folks to listen to official communication -- rather than social media rumors -- as the case unfolds.

