Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Precious

Precious
Precious(Mountain Dog Photography | Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Precious, a three-year-old female.

This pretty kitty is, well, precious. She’s a sensitive gal who enjoys the simple things in life - naps on the couch, basking in a patch of sunlight, and of course plenty of tasty treats. She’s looking for a comfy home to call her own and a family to love.

For more information on adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Vermont State Police released photos of a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.
Police release photos of suspected car thieves

Latest News

Margot Harrison
Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up
File photo
Vt. lawmakers to revisit sports betting measures
SDF
Food truck serves up job training for local students
SDF
Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenge