Pets with Potential: Meet Precious

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Precious, a three-year-old female.

This pretty kitty is, well, precious. She’s a sensitive gal who enjoys the simple things in life - naps on the couch, basking in a patch of sunlight, and of course plenty of tasty treats. She’s looking for a comfy home to call her own and a family to love.

For more information on adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

