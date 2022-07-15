Advertisement

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have identified a Plattsburgh woman who died in what they are calling a homicide.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot off of Plaza Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh after a report of a body found in a car. They identified the woman Friday as Monique Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. Authorities provided no other immediate details, other than to say there is no threat to the public.

“We were in our room taking care of the baby and we heard somebody screaming, ‘She’s dead, she’s dead!” said Kristen Brunell of Altona, who staying at the nearby La Quinta Inn with her family. She says a family member found Yanulavich in the back seat of the car. “The vehicle was there most of the day so we didn’t think anything of it, it was just a little too close for comfort.”

Others staying at the hotel also heard the screaming coming from the adjacent parking lot. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking, you know what I mean, it’s too bad that that happened,” said one guest.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the North Country is not immune to these terrible tragedies. He stresses that there is no ongoing threat to the community. “I think as a community, mourn any loss of life no matter if they are a resident of our community or a visitor in our community. It’s a family member, it’s a friend, and my heart goes out to her family and friends,” he said.

Authorities were seen Friday searching an area around the Westwood Apartments in Plattsburgh, about a five-minute drive from where Yanulavich was found. Police would not confirm or deny if the scene was related to the homicide investigation.

Police searching at the Westwood Apartments in Plattsburgh.
Police searching at the Westwood Apartments in Plattsburgh.(WCAX)

Police searched carefully around the units and asked neighbors like Shane Land for doorbell camera footage. “We didn’t hear anything at all. We just had a newborn and so she’s up at random times in the night and I’m up random times in the night and we didn’t hear anything at all,” he said.

After two homicides in the area in recent weeks, it’s leaving some who grew up in the area to worry about their hometown. “It’s pretty much a very heartwarming community. Everybody wants to help everybody. Everybody knows everybody, for the most part. If not, the next person does. It’s definitely not a place where you think anybody would kill somebody,” Brunell said.

Police are asking anyone who was in recent contact with Yanulavich to contact State Police: 518-873-2750.

