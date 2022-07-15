Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan.

South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”

Bolduc says off the bat they knew they wanted to throw $1 million at affordable housing. They’re also already thinking about replacing an ambulance for the city and refunding city positions nixed because of COVID.

Bolduc says most of the responses are socially related. “By far largest response is socially, is not having those community spaces to gather or the ability to gather in those ways. and it’s something in South Burlington we think a lot about -- is how we can better have community gathering spaces,” Bolduc said. “And our public parks have seen an incredible increase in use and that trend is continuing so that’s something we know we want to invest in is how to enhance those public spaces.”

South Burlington isn’t the only community turning to its residents. Katie Buckley with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns says leaders across Vermont are looking for feedback. But she says spending the money is a bit more complicated than it appears. “If you’re going to think about it, now is the time to plan, strategize and execute if you can,” she said.

Buckley says many communities were waiting to see what the state was going to invest in so they weren’t double spending on things like broadband. Housing and wastewater infrastructure have also been common themes. Smaller communities have been looking at municipal upgrades like IT, cyber security, digitizing land records, and town office upgrades. Recreational opportunities are also making lists. “Parks, trails, all of that got a lot of use, so they are really looking to enhance that,” said Buckley.

She says it’s about thinking outside the box because this is once-in-a-generation funding. “Longview decisions that they will make about spending that will really benefit long-term their communities,” Buckley said.

The funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

