South Burlington Starbucks votes to unionize

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starbucks employees in South Burlington have voted to unionize

A total of 20 workers were eligible to vote. Four voted to unionize while two voted against. It’s the first location in Vermont to unionize following hundreds of other locations nationwide.

Staff had previously written a letter to Starbucks’ CEO complaining of understaffing, poor working conditions, and low wages.

