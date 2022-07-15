Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger, Harrison’s younger sister, experienced her creativity firsthand in childhood games and make-believe. Margot’s third book is launching this month at Phoenix Books Burlington with an in-person event on July 14. Harrison also works at Seven Days as an associate editor and literary/film reviewer.

The sisters recently traveled to Colchester to explore a creepy cave that inspired Harrison’s new young adult thriller, “We Made It All Up.”

