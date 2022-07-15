Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up

Margot Harrison
Margot Harrison(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger, Harrison’s younger sister, experienced her creativity firsthand in childhood games and make-believe. Margot’s third book is launching this month at Phoenix Books Burlington with an in-person event on July 14. Harrison also works at Seven Days as an associate editor and literary/film reviewer.

The sisters recently traveled to Colchester to explore a creepy cave that inspired Harrison’s new young adult thriller, “We Made It All Up.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Vermont State Police released photos of a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.
Police release photos of suspected car thieves

Latest News

Precious
Pets with Potential: Meet Precious
File photo
Vt. lawmakers to revisit sports betting measures
SDF
Food truck serves up job training for local students
SDF
Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenge