Teenager accused of pointing a toy gun at GMT employee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 16-year old boy is facing aggravated assault charges after pointing a toy gun at a GMT employee.

Burlington Police say they received several calls saying the teen pointed the gun at the employee at the downtown Transit Center before running away.

Police found the teen near Pearl and Pine streets -- with guns drawn -- since the teen was armed -- and were able to use hand controlled techniques to take him into custody.

Police say they discovered it was a toy gun once they had the teen in custody.

The teen was released in his mother’s custody.

