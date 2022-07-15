Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a walk through the woods this time of year and you’ll find no shortage of greenery. But some of the plants are doing more harm than good and landowners are being taught ways to not only identify, and remove them, but how to make sure they don’t go to waste either.

Vermont’s woods are lush and green this time of year but some of these plants aren’t so good for biodiversity. That’s because a fair chunk of them are invasive species, some of which were once brought here for people to enjoy in culinary endeavors. But now they’ve spread their way across areas of Vermont.

The Vermont Land Trust has been working to help landowners deal with these plants since 1977, including eating them.

They offer workshops on identifying the invasive edibles and have created Comprehensive Invasive Species Management Associations, or CISMAs, around the state to help mitigate the spread.

“We feel we have a commitment or a responsibility to those landowners to help them manage their lands and to provide them with resources, and since invasive species and invasive plans are such an important thing that a lot of land owners deal with, we have put a lot of time and energy into trying to help them deal with their invasives journey,” said the land trust’s Pieter Van Loon.

The Vermont Land Trust says they’ve helped to conserve about 625,000 acres across Vermont, with 2,000 land owners.

Elissa Borden spoke with Van Loon to learn about what to look for when it comes to invasive edibles in our own back yards. Watch the video below.

