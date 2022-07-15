BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a great summer weekend on the way with dry skies and warm temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. A weak weather system will move through the region on Friday night with a few clouds to start the day on Saturday. Clouds will clear out on Saturday from north to south, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s. Dewpoints will be comfortable as well, holding in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday is looking nice as well with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a bit warmer for the second half of the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will begin to increase for the start of the work week. Clouds will thicken up on Monday with rain and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will be hot and humid for the remainder of next week. Skies will be partly sunny each day with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, possibly close to 90 degrees by mid week. The dewpoints will be climbing as well, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Look for plenty of sunshine and scattered thunderstorms through the end of the week as high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.

