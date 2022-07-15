BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of the work week, and we are being rewarded with a beautiful summer day. After some morning fog, it will be mostly sunny today with comfortably warm temperatures and humidity.

It will be a very summerlike weekend with temperatures getting well into the 80s. Humidity levels will still be okay on Saturday, but it will be turning more muggy as we go through Sunday. That steamy, muggy air is going to stick around right through most of next week, which will feature some real, prime, mid-July weather - hot, muggy, and from time to time, wet & stormy, especially on Monday and again on Thursday. Temperatures may crack the 90 degree mark on Wednesday, the hottest-looking day of the bunch coming up.

Enjoy the MAX Advantage weather over the next few days, and get ready for that heat, humidity, and stormy weather next week. -Gary

