Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers

Campaign 2022
Campaign 2022(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates for Campaign 2022 file their quarterly financing numbers for their campaign.

As of Friday, in the race for U-S House, LT. Gov. Molly Gray raised $360,000 and has $500,000 cash on hand.

In the Senate race, Congressman Peter Welch has raised $970,000 and has $2.75 million dollars on hand.

As for President Pro Tempore, Becca Balint and her race for U.S. Congress and Former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan’s race for U.S. Senate, they’re numbers have not been released.

