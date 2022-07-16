Advertisement

Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews respond to a car vs. garbage truck crash in Williston Friday morning.

The Williston Fire Department say it happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue. Due to the crash, diesel was leaking on the road -- headed right for a storm drain. The road was shutdown for an hour and a half as crews cleaned up the mess.

The driver of the car was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the truck driver reported no injuries.

The word on what caused the crash.

