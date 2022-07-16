Advertisement

NY volunteer group chosen as “Hannaford Community Bag” recipient

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y (WCAX) - The northern New York Audubon hopes to see you next month in Lake Placid.

The fully volunteer group with a mission of protecting and proper management of birds, wildlife and fragile eco-systems was named the Hannaford Community Bag program recipient for August.

That means for every reusable bag bought from the Lake Placid store, a dollar will be donated to their cause.

They say the funding will help in protecting north country wildlife.

“All the fund that we have and all the money we give back to the community comes in the form of grants, donations, memberships and programs like this so its very important to us to give back to our local community,” Shelly Cihan said.

The program runs from Aug. 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Burlington man died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89
x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
Amanda Bernier
Burlington woman faces drug charges

Latest News

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Saturday, July 16
Shiki Wrap tabbed for global accelerator program
Vt. start-up's chosen for global accelerator program
Vermont 12U Little League team heads to regionals
Bristol edges out Mountaineers in battle of top two teams