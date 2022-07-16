NY volunteer group chosen as “Hannaford Community Bag” recipient

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y (WCAX) - The northern New York Audubon hopes to see you next month in Lake Placid.

The fully volunteer group with a mission of protecting and proper management of birds, wildlife and fragile eco-systems was named the Hannaford Community Bag program recipient for August.

That means for every reusable bag bought from the Lake Placid store, a dollar will be donated to their cause.

They say the funding will help in protecting north country wildlife.

“All the fund that we have and all the money we give back to the community comes in the form of grants, donations, memberships and programs like this so its very important to us to give back to our local community,” Shelly Cihan said.

The program runs from Aug. 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2022.

