Vermont 12U Little League team heads to regionals

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WCAX) - A 12U Vermont Little League team is on the verge of advancing to the Cal Ripken World Series.

After winning the Vermont championship, they now get the opportunity to represent the state of Vermont in the New England regionals this weekend in Burlington, Mass. If the team finishes in a top spot, they can secure their place in the World Series. The team is made up of kids who live in Central Vermont from Tunbridge to South Royalton and Randolph.

The Vermont 12U Little League team is looking for any help towards helping cover travel expenses to the tournament. You can find the team’s GoFundMe page here.

