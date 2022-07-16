What to do: Saturday, July 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do in our region for Saturday, July 16.

The Missisquoi paddle pedal and Richford river festival is happening today. During the event, participants can choose between a 6.5 mile paddle down the Missisquoi River, or a 5-mile bike ride through the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vt. is hosting Breakfast on the Farm, starting 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say more than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the event. Attendees will be treated to a free breakfast as well as tours around the farm, to see everything from how calves are raised, how cows are milked and agricultural practices to protect the environment.

The event is sold out for the first time ever! More information can be found here.

Attention loon watchers! The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is looking for visitors to participate in the annual loon census.

The center is looking for loon observers to help determine the abundance of loons in New York during this years breeding season.

If you can’t make it out to observe this morning, the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is hosting an open house from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

