BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good evening! It turned out to be another great Saturday after a cloudy start to the day. Expect another dry, comfortable evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. While there could be a spotty shower over the course of the evening, much like this afternoon, only a couple spots would see anything. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s tonight.

Clouds will decrease overnight, leading to a mostly clear to partly cloudy start to Sunday. It’s going to be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A couple spots in the Champlain, St. Lawrence or Upper Valley could hit 90. Dew points will be similar to today, so despite the heat, it won’t be too humid. It will be a fantastic day to hit the lake or the mountains to cool off! Like today, a spotty sprinkle could pop up here or there, but mostly sunny conditions will dominate the day.

Clouds increase overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of our next rain maker. This will bring a soaking rain to parched soils across the area. We’ll continue to iron out the details over the next couple of days, but widespread wet weather is looking likely with embedded heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

After a relatively comfortable weekend, Monday turns muggier, and it stays that way through the work week. Each day will feature shower or storm chances. Tuesday’s chances won’t be as high as Monday’s, and Wednesday’s won’t be as high as Tuesday’s. A more potent system is on pace to move through the area Thursday, bringing higher storm chances. It stays warm all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The best chance to get close to 90 will be Wednesday.

Enjoy this lovely evening and the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

