Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good evening! It turned out to be another great Saturday after a cloudy start to the day. Expect another dry, comfortable evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. While there could be a spotty shower over the course of the evening, much like this afternoon, only a couple spots would see anything. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s tonight.

Clouds will decrease overnight, leading to a mostly clear to partly cloudy start to Sunday. It’s going to be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A couple spots in the Champlain, St. Lawrence or Upper Valley could hit 90. Dew points will be similar to today, so despite the heat, it won’t be too humid. It will be a fantastic day to hit the lake or the mountains to cool off! Like today, a spotty sprinkle could pop up here or there, but mostly sunny conditions will dominate the day.

Clouds increase overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of our next rain maker. This will bring a soaking rain to parched soils across the area. We’ll continue to iron out the details over the next couple of days, but widespread wet weather is looking likely with embedded heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

After a relatively comfortable weekend, Monday turns muggier, and it stays that way through the work week. Each day will feature shower or storm chances. Tuesday’s chances won’t be as high as Monday’s, and Wednesday’s won’t be as high as Tuesday’s. A more potent system is on pace to move through the area Thursday, bringing higher storm chances. It stays warm all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The best chance to get close to 90 will be Wednesday.

Enjoy this lovely evening and the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
A South Burlington man died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast