BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! We’ve been quite lucky with weekend weather lately, and this weekend will be no exception. A band of clouds is moving through to start the day, but partly cloudy conditions should develop by afternoon, especially in northern areas. While there could be a very isolated spot shower, it will otherwise be a dry day. It will be warm, but not too humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be another fantastic day. Clouds decrease overnight, leading to a mostly clear start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Highs Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. It will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The good news is there will be plenty of sunshine, and humidity holds off until Monday.

By Monday, juicer air works into the area. We’ll see more humidity building in plus rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are likely in spots. Chances for showers and storms will be around each day, plus ongoing warmth and humidity. The best chance to see temperatures near 90 will be Wednesday.

Enjoy the weekend!

Jess Langlois

