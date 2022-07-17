Advertisement

3RD Annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla at the Community Sailing Center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Sailing Center rocked the boat with its third annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla Concert, it was an afternoon and evening full of performances.

This year’s lineup included the Ryan Montbleau Band, Jen Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, and the dance funk band Harsh Armadillo. WCAX was one of the concert sponsors. The Community Sailing Center began the concert to honor the legacy of Dana Bolton, a beloved volunteer and instructor. Last year’s event raised nearly $46,000 for the Sailing Center scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
A South Burlington man died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

Latest News

Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
Mad Pride Day in Burlington
Mad Pride Day parade thru the Queen City
South End Burlington Planning
Planning for Burlington’s South End