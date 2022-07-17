3RD Annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla at the Community Sailing Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Sailing Center rocked the boat with its third annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla Concert, it was an afternoon and evening full of performances.

This year’s lineup included the Ryan Montbleau Band, Jen Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, and the dance funk band Harsh Armadillo. WCAX was one of the concert sponsors. The Community Sailing Center began the concert to honor the legacy of Dana Bolton, a beloved volunteer and instructor. Last year’s event raised nearly $46,000 for the Sailing Center scholarship fund.

