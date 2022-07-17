Adirondack community helps others preserve past with audio stories

Keene Valley, N.Y. (WCAX) - A small Adirondack community is trying to preserve the past in a modern way.

In 2018, the Keene Valley Library started the project “My Adirondack Story”.

They record audio stories from community members and use photos to help tell the story over the sound. All stories are posted online and free for anyone to listen too.

They have now reached the mile stone of 250 community stories and want to share this idea with other communities across the country with a new project called “Our story Bridges,” a resource and tool kit for producing an online crowdsourced, community story project.

Jery Huntley, one of the organizers of the project says “Our Story Bridges” offers a how-to guide for setting the project up, and so far, 15 communities have started their own project.

“In a community of 800 people, 50 people came out for the announcement and to listen to the first stories and to celebrate not just what had been done already on the our story bridge model but how excited they all were to tell their story,” said Huntley.

If you wanted to start the project in your community click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.