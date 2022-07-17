Bear calls up, protecting your property and backyard livestock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interactions with bears are up across the Green Mountain State according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

They say its bears getting into backyard bird feeders, chicken coups, compost, or garbage. The Fish and Wildlife Dept. says living in bear country means having to co-exist. So, that means taking down bird feeders when bears are in the neighborhood, securing trash bins.

When it comes to backyard chickens or livestock, possibly installing electric fencing to prevent interactions.

Jaclyn Comeau, Black Bear Project leader with Vt. Fish and Wildlife says bears are just hungry, so we need to adjust to them coming to our homes to avoid consequences.

“Bears are very flexible, smart animals. So with enough learning they will start shifting their behavior to start looking for these human foods instead of relying on their natural foods, just because these human foods can be more plentiful than the natural foods at certain times of the year,” Comeau said. “The more time these bears are spending near our homes, they are crossing roads more frequently, making them vulnerable to vehicle collisions and like I said they are causing property damage when they forage for these foods.”

Then there is compost, backyard composting in bear country means mixing in lots of browns. Comeau says the correct mix is three parts brown material to one part kitchen scraps. That’s leaves, woodchips and sawdust.

It’s also important to turn it frequently and keep it secure to suppress some of the smell and allow it to break down faster.

