Blueberry season off to a strong start

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Blueberry season is underway and Vermonters are picking all throughout the state.

They’re sweet, sour, and versatile.

“The weather was nice so we thought we’d pick some blueberries and make some blueberry cake later,” said Luce Hillman of Shelburne.

Blueberry season has been underway in Vermont since last week.

Taking to the farm on a hot sunny Sunday is a summer tradition for many.

“It started when I was a baby and we do it every year,” said Olivia of Williston.

Dozens of Vermonters are bobbing in and out of the over 1,600 blueberry bushes at Adam’s Berry Farm in Charlotte.

“We’ve had just enough rain to kind of keep everything going and get the various to pump up fairly well,” says the farm’s Adam Hausmann.

He says this season is off to a strong start, especially compared to previous summers which have been inconsistent.

“Last year was a drought up until June and then it rained till July and so the summer before that was drought. And so this is feels a little more normal,” said Hausmann.

Thirty minutes away at Owl’s Head farm in Richmond, the berries are plentiful in the 3,000 bushes too.

“Our customers have been really happy with what they’re finding so we’re maybe hitting peak a little sooner than usual. So it’s made the picking pretty easy this weekend,” said Rachel Gray of Owl’s Head Blueberry Farm.

Gray says their blooms were a bit early this year. They say it might make for a more condensed season, but the berries are already going.

“If it goes too fast and not enough customers come then some might fall on the ground. So our main goal is just to get all the right berries picks and then we don’t have any waste,” said Gray.

While the berry farmer’s aren’t fortune tellers, they’re hopeful the season continues with strength.

“It’s farming so you know asked me in two weeks it could I could have a completely different answer - but things are looking good,” said Hausmann.

“If it keeps up like this, it’ll be it’d be fast, but that’s good. As long as people come out and get the berries,” said Gray.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.