Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont, New Hampshire Friday responding to complaints about street drug activity have made two arrests. 29-year old Ethan Marsh and 44-year old Sara Heed were taken into custody. Police armed with search warrants said they seized heroin, crack cocaine, and a significant amount of cash and a firearm at the suspects Mulberry Street residence. Both subjects made bail and were released and must return for court hearings.

