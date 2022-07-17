Advertisement

Mad Pride Day parade thru the Queen City

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Pearl Street saw “Vermont Mad Pride Day” Saturday. The event with speakers ran from 12 pm to 3 pm at Battery Park. Vermont Mad Pride Day is a march and celebration organized by psychiatric survivors, consumers, mad people, and folks the world has labeled “mentally ill”. Mad Pride is about challenging discrimination, advocating for rights, affirming made identities, remembering and participating in mad history and having fun.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
A South Burlington man died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

Latest News

Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
Burlington's Community Sailing Center rocked the boat with its third annual Bolton Memorial...
3RD Annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla at the Community Sailing Center
South End Burlington Planning
Planning for Burlington’s South End