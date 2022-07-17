Mad Pride Day parade thru the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Pearl Street saw “Vermont Mad Pride Day” Saturday. The event with speakers ran from 12 pm to 3 pm at Battery Park. Vermont Mad Pride Day is a march and celebration organized by psychiatric survivors, consumers, mad people, and folks the world has labeled “mentally ill”. Mad Pride is about challenging discrimination, advocating for rights, affirming made identities, remembering and participating in mad history and having fun.

