Advertisement

Missing New York teen found unharmed

Missing NY teen found unharmed
Missing NY teen found unharmed(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A missing Hoosick Falls, New York teen has been located unharmed after a five day search by Police. New York State Troopers said they’ve arrested 37-year old Sheldon Morey of Bennington, Vt. who allegedy took the unidentified 15-year old to several locations in Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, and even led Police on a pursuit before being caught in Maryland. Morey must be extradited from Maryland back to New York. Multiple Police agencies and the FBI are involved in the bizzare runaway case.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
FILE IMAGE
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Emergency crews respond to a car crash at the intersection of Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue
Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak

Latest News

A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally selling a stolen handgun.
St. Johnsbury man accused of selling stolen gun
St. Albans City
New pool making a splash on this hot July day
Springfield Fit N Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair
Rubber ducks race down the Black River in Springfield
Blueberry season off to a strong start
Blueberry season off to a strong start