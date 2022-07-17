Missing New York teen found unharmed

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A missing Hoosick Falls, New York teen has been located unharmed after a five day search by Police. New York State Troopers said they’ve arrested 37-year old Sheldon Morey of Bennington, Vt. who allegedy took the unidentified 15-year old to several locations in Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, and even led Police on a pursuit before being caught in Maryland. Morey must be extradited from Maryland back to New York. Multiple Police agencies and the FBI are involved in the bizzare runaway case.

