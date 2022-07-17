New pool making a splash on this hot July day

ST.ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - One month into the Hard’Ack Recreation Pool being open, its making a splash in St. Albans. Sunday, hundreds were seen cooling off at the new pool. Children and adults alike took advantage of the diving board, the waterslide, and other state of the art features in the recreation area. This comes after a $5-Million bond issue was approved in March of 2021.

“What I like about having a pool near us is that you can go swimming whenever you feel like it pretty much,” said youngster Jonathan of Fairfax.

“You get to hang out with your friends more in the summer than just staying at home and having them come over, you get to hang out with everybody.” said Asa Gates of St. Albans Town.

This is an indoor/outdoor pool with an inflatable dome to be used in the fall, winter, and spring. St. Albans officials said its the only indoor/outdoor public pool in the state.

