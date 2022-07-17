Planning for Burlington’s South End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington is exploring the possibility of a transit center and potential housing at 68 Sears Lane, and they’re looking for public feedback. Saturday the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the City spoke to Vermonters at the Burlington Farmer’s Market. The site is zoned for light manufacturing now, but creating housing and a transit center would require a zoning change to become an innovation district. The City is looking to see if Burlingtonians are supportive of integrating housing to the site, and share their thoughts on other potential uses, like offices and gathering spaces. Burlingtonians are also asked to comment on different transit center designs and a parking garage which would have over 500 parking spaces.

“This proposal is a way for us to encourage residential mixed use maker space and at a higher density on traditionally and historically underused lots in the south end,” said Sarah Morgan, Burlington City Planner.

The project timeline anticipates preferred concept plans by the end of July and August, and a final public meeting as well as a final report are planned in September.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.