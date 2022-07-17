Advertisement

Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released

Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An update now to the Plattsburgh homicide story earlier this week. New York State Police have released the results of the autopsy on Monique Yanulavich found dead in a car in Plattsburgh last Thursday. The Clinton County Coroner said the victim died from multiple stab wounds. State Police said the attack was targeted and not random. Police are also asking the public to report anything suspicious they may see from surveillance cameras between 1 am and 6 am last Thursday, or anything they find suspicious in their trash receptacles.

