Police search for suspect in armed robbery

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in Wolcott Saturday. Police say they are looking for 34-year-old, Andrew Lemieux.

At around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, police say they received a 911 call of a man armed with a knife at the Wolcott General Store.

After demanding the clerk to open the register, police say Lemieux made off with $500 worth of cash and goods.

Lemieux is described as a dark-skinned male, 5′11″ with short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office.

