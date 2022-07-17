Rubber ducks race down the Black River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of ducks set on a brief swim down the black river in Springfield Saturday. All to benefit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center. It serves over 3000 individuals a year in family support services for Vermont families.

“Today is our Fit N Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair,” said Angela Kelley, Associate Director of the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, “people pay five dollars to sponsor a little rubber duck.”

“We have hundreds of a little ducks over the bridge and they race down the river,” said Steven Young, “Sometimes they get a bottle up all together from the main peloton of ducks…and they decide they are going to go in one directions. So I paddle my kayak over there and speak to them nicely at first if they don’t respond to that sometimes I have to use the paddle to just kind of nudge them back to where they should be going.”

“I have number to 293 and I’ll be sending all sorts of positive energy to that duck,” said Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor County.

“It is an opportunity to bring community together. Give parents an opportunity to know each other and meet other families. Give kids a chance to play,” said Margot Holmes of the Springfield Area Parent Child Center.

“The more community events specifically supporting children there the most important thing in this world,” said Seth Lauritsen, “We have an incredible team of people here that help make these events happen and help make all the different services and supports happen and they all of the donations that we get from these events of the families have access to diapers when they need them formula when they’re off the shelves in the stores family to get home visits for their young children early childhood classrooms to get the materials that they need and these fundraisers just means so much to an organization like ours.”

All of the ducks are removed from the river and placed away so that they can be used again next year.

