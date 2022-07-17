Advertisement

St. Johnsbury man accused of selling stolen gun

A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally selling a stolen handgun.
A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally selling a stolen handgun.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally selling a stolen handgun. St. Johnsbury Police say 28-year old Christian Haines Saturday allegedly tried to pass the German made Ruger Mark II pistol and ammunition to an unsuspecting customer. Police say Haines is prohibited from selling or possessing firearms. He faces a September hearing in Caledonia Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
FILE IMAGE
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Emergency crews respond to a car crash at the intersection of Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue
Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak

Latest News

Missing NY teen found unharmed
Missing New York teen found unharmed
St. Albans City
New pool making a splash on this hot July day
Springfield Fit N Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair
Rubber ducks race down the Black River in Springfield
Blueberry season off to a strong start
Blueberry season off to a strong start