St. Johnsbury man accused of selling stolen gun

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally selling a stolen handgun. St. Johnsbury Police say 28-year old Christian Haines Saturday allegedly tried to pass the German made Ruger Mark II pistol and ammunition to an unsuspecting customer. Police say Haines is prohibited from selling or possessing firearms. He faces a September hearing in Caledonia Superior Court.

