Vermonters celebrate agriculture at ‘Breakfast on the Farm.’

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Farm fresh food and feeding the cows.

That’s Breakfast on the Farm for you, an annual event connecting Vermonters to the agriculture right in their backyard.

“Good for people to see how we do our work and how hard we work and the results from it and just to be able to raise a family here and work alongside our family,” said Jeff Gosliga of Gosliga Farm.

Gosliga says it’s an honor to host.

“How important it is to the state that we can continue to help our farms and keep them in the state of Vermont,” said Gosliga.

Vermonters enjoyed a locally sourced breakfast, like yogurt, donuts, and sausage, and checked out thirteen stations ranging from cow care to soil care.

“So few people live on farms or have any relatives on farms nowadays come and see how a farm actually operates,” said Hill.

This is the first in person breakfast on the farm since 2019, marking a triumphant return.

Vermonters are excited to be back too.

This year’s event is completely sold out with 2400 people attending.

Some Vermonters like Kristen Johnson grew up on a dairy farm, and going to breakfast on the farm is nostalgic for her and educational for her daughter.

“I get pretty excited seeing the things that are different about farming vs when i was a kid,” said Bolton.

“They’ve looked forward to it all week,” said Diane Lamar, visiting from Indiana.

Lamar is excited to show her Vermonter grandchildren what the Green Mountain State is all about.

“Vermont is totally a farm state and this is where they were born and they need to learn their heritage,” said Lamar.

As the breakfast’s return comes to a close, Gosliga says the smiles on people’s faces have been a bright spot of the day.

“Be outside and see some cows and machinery,” said Gosliga

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.