Advertisement

What to do: Sunday, July 17

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, June 17, 2022.

For all you music lovers out there, the Bristol Hub and Bristol Recreation Department is hosting a summer music series.

Today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the recreation fields, the Tsunamibots and the Brand New Luddities are set to play.

The concerts are free to everyone.

Whether you like chocolate, vanilla, maple, or any flavor in between, it’s National Ice Cream Day.

At Billings Farm in Woodstock, they’re featuring a special sundae. With two scoops of ice cream, raspberry infused hot fudge, and whipped cream.

After you get your ice cream, you can enjoy live music, participate in a baseball game, do arts and crafts, and more.

A link to the full schedule of events can be found here.

Across the lake in New York, today marks the final day of the Dannemora village fest.

It kicks off starting at 10:00 a.m. with a village wide garage sale and craft fair. Visitors can also watch a parade at 12:00 p.m. followed by live music, bounce houses, and more from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found on the Dannemora Village website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
Emergency crews respond to a car crash at the intersection of Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue
Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning
The parking lot off of Plaza Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh where a woman's body was...
Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

Latest News

FILE IMAGE
In the Garden: Berry Season
FILE IMAGE
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
New Hampshire girls win first Lions Cup since 2018, boys match ends in a draw
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released