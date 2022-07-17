What to do: Sunday, July 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, June 17, 2022.

For all you music lovers out there, the Bristol Hub and Bristol Recreation Department is hosting a summer music series.

Today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the recreation fields, the Tsunamibots and the Brand New Luddities are set to play.

The concerts are free to everyone.

Whether you like chocolate, vanilla, maple, or any flavor in between, it’s National Ice Cream Day.

At Billings Farm in Woodstock, they’re featuring a special sundae. With two scoops of ice cream, raspberry infused hot fudge, and whipped cream.

After you get your ice cream, you can enjoy live music, participate in a baseball game, do arts and crafts, and more.

A link to the full schedule of events can be found here.

Across the lake in New York, today marks the final day of the Dannemora village fest.

It kicks off starting at 10:00 a.m. with a village wide garage sale and craft fair. Visitors can also watch a parade at 12:00 p.m. followed by live music, bounce houses, and more from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found on the Dannemora Village website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.