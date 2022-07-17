Advertisement

YCQM July 17, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The struggle to find help for kids who need round-the-clock care. WCAX’s Christina Guessferd looks into a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids.

Also investigations at the Vermont National Guard after allegations of misconduct. One-on-one with the commander of the guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight.

And addiction led to a life of crime until she turned her life around. Ashley Messier tells her story of second chances, breaking the cycle, and giving back.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
x
Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
Emergency crews respond to a car crash at the intersection of Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue
Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak
Stowe Mountain Rescue teams saves a man after a fall at Bingham Falls.
Another injury at Bingham Falls prompts officials to issue warning

Latest News

Springfield Fit N Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair
Rubber ducks race down the Black River in Springfield
Blueberry season off to a strong start
Blueberry season off to a strong start
Blueberry season off to a strong start
New pool making a splash on this hot July day