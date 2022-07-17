Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a weekend! It was a hot one today, but nice and dry. With nearly all of Vermont experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, we could definitely use some rain. The good news is we have a nice drought-quencher on the way for Monday afternoon and evening.

We’ll see clouds increase overnight into Monday morning ahead of the low pressure system that will track up from the Ohio Valley into the St. Lawrence Valley during the day. Some showers are possible Monday morning, but widespread rain develops Monday afternoon and lasts through the evening.

Expect widespread soaking rain with embedded downpours and the chance for thunderstorms. A couple could be strong, especially south. Most of us will pick up over an inch to an inch and a half of needed rainfall through Monday night. There will likely be localized areas that see higher totals up to 2″ or more due to heavy downpours or storms embedded within the broader shield of rain. Fortunately flooding is not a big concern, although there will likely be ponding in problem spots and poor drainage areas during heavier bursts of rain.

Some shower activity may linger into early Tuesday morning, but the steady rain will be over by then. Most of Tuesday should be dry, with the chance for additional thunderstorm development in the afternoon. While there could be a stray storm any day next week, Wednesday should be dry for the vast majority of the area. Better chances for storms return on Thursday.

Despite the heat today, humidity wasn’t a concern. That changes tomorrow as dew points climb to near 70 with a juicy airmass in place. It stays humid through the upcoming work week. Temperatures will be warm, with mid 80s most days. Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week. Valley hot spots could hit 90 again.

Enjoy the rest of this lovely evening!

-Jess Langlois

