BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! It’s going to be a hot one, but it will be nice and sunny. There’s a bit more humidity today, but the really muggy air holds off until the start of the work week. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s in most areas today. Some spots could hit 90, especially in the Champlain Valley, St. Lawrence Valley and CT River Valley. Sunshine prevails through the day. Like yesterday, there could be a couple very isolated pop-up showers, but they will be very few and far between.

Weather turns unsettled to start the work week. Clouds increase overnight into Monday, and while the early hours of Monday will be dry, widespread rain moves in during the day. With moderate drought conditions now extending into the Upper Valley and eastern Vermont, this will be a beneficial rain event. Expect a widespread soaking rain with embedded downpours and thunderstorms. The wettest period will be Monday afternoon and evening. Many spots will likely see totals in excess of three quarters of an inch to an inch of rain. Locally higher totals are likely in areas that see heavy downpours or thunderstorms.

Soaking rain is over by the start of Tuesday, but there will be another chance for storms in the afternoon. It will be warm and muggy each day. Wednesday is trending drier with just a small chance for a passing storm. With more sunshine, it will also likely be the hottest day of the work week, with temperatures close to 90 in spots.

Another low pressure system arrives Thursday. This will likely bring another round of storms to the area with ongoing humidity. Weather will be quieter to end the work week.

Enjoy the sunshine today and stay cool!

-Jess Langlois

