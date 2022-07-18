2 Burlington beaches remain closed due to cyanobacteria

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington beaches remained closed on Monday because of cyanobacteria.

All of the city’s beaches were closed on Sunday after beach staff spotted blue-green algae blooms in the water.

Monday, Leddy and Oakledge beaches remained closed.

North Beach and Texaco Beach are back open.

City officials advise that people and pets avoid the affected beaches.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beach closures.

Related Story:

Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.