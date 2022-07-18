Advertisement

2 Burlington beaches remain closed due to cyanobacteria

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington beaches remained closed on Monday because of cyanobacteria.

All of the city’s beaches were closed on Sunday after beach staff spotted blue-green algae blooms in the water.

Monday, Leddy and Oakledge beaches remained closed.

North Beach and Texaco Beach are back open.

City officials advise that people and pets avoid the affected beaches.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beach closures.

Related Story:

Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in...
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
South End Burlington Planning
Planning for Burlington’s South End
Interactions with bears are up across the Green Mountain State according to the Vermont Fish...
Bear calls up, protecting your property and backyard livestock

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders is slamming his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin for derailing a social spending...
Sanders slams Manchin over social spending bill
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect
One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a...
Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea
map
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect