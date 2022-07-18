Adirondack Mountain Club celebrates a century of teaching people to protect NY public land

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cheers to 100 years-- that’s what one North Country group will shout from the mountaintops all year long as they celebrate their centennial.

“We started out as a request from the state’s conservation department,” said Julia Goren of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

The Adirondack Mountain Club has seen many changes since its inception 100 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is its mission.

“We help people connect to place, we help them learn how to be responsible in the outdoors, have a good time and help them deepen their appreciation for the landscape and give back to the places they enjoy recreating,” Goren said.

In those 100 years, the club has grown with more than 30,000 members nationwide and expanded well beyond the Adirondacks with chapters across New York, and in New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We are not an exclusive club. People often think exclusivity when they hear club; we invite everyone,” Goren said.

It’s also turned into a nonprofit.

They work as stewards of the land, working on trails and trail mapping, educating hikers and others looking for outdoor recreation. The tips are found in many different mediums: online videos, a magazine, at trailheads or summits.

“Start the journey of learning before they arrive and then we can help them move along that journey,” Goren said.

Education like “leave no trace,” backpacking and snowshoeing how-to’s also play a big part.

They have partnered with several fourth-grade classes in the region, teaching more than 4,000 students since 2013 to learn and promote eco-literacy.

“Connect to the flora and fauna that are in that backyard, but we do that because we want them to realize they live in a special place, they should enjoy that special place and then hopefully they will stay in the future,” Goren said.

The club hopes to continue to share its love of the outdoors with others for another 100 years.

Whether you are a beginner or an expert, they have something for you and they hope to inspire the next generation to stay in the area and realize what they have in their backyards.

“It’s so much more than a hiking club,” Goren said. “It’s so much more than that in what we can give back and what we can do for the future generations.”

There are plenty of centennial celebrations all year long. Click here to find out more.

