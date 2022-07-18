Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders ended a sunny day on the waterfront for beachgoers early on Sunday, after staff spotted cyanobacteria blooms in the water.

The first closure came around 2:15 p.m. at Texaco, and North Beaches. Shortly after, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront posted to Facebook that all city swimming beaches were closed.

Officials say you, and your pets should avoid the water.

We expect to learn more about the blooms, and if the closure will continue into Monday, (7/18), after testing, and visual inspections are done.

