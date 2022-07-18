Advertisement

Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

Beach staff spotted Cyanobacteria blooms at some Burlington beaches and they are closed while routine testing is underway
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders ended a sunny day on the waterfront for beachgoers early on Sunday, after staff spotted cyanobacteria blooms in the water.

The first closure came around 2:15 p.m. at Texaco, and North Beaches. Shortly after, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront posted to Facebook that all city swimming beaches were closed.

Officials say you, and your pets should avoid the water.

We expect to learn more about the blooms, and if the closure will continue into Monday, (7/18), after testing, and visual inspections are done.

